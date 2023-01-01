$28,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SEL NAV | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM | AWD
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Bring forth the power of this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD that will bring justice to this winter season.
Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L three (3) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Fords All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, driver memory seat, auto start-stop, parking assist, power driver seat with power lumbar support, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, AM/FM/XM radio and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWDwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
