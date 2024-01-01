Menu
Platinum 4x4

2020 Ford Expedition

23,546 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Expedition

Platinum

2020 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,546KM
VIN 1FMJU1MT1LEA87123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R245707A
  • Mileage 23,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum 4x4

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Seatbelt Air Bag
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

