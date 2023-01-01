Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

231,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

5L, 4X4, SUPER CREW, 6.5 FT BOX, XLT STYLE SIDE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

5L, 4X4, SUPER CREW, 6.5 FT BOX, XLT STYLE SIDE

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1689888270
  2. 1689888269
  3. 1689888273
  4. 1689888276
  5. 1689888271
  6. 1689888275
  7. 1689888277
  8. 1689888279
  9. 1689888281
  10. 1689888280
  11. 1689888283
  12. 1689888284
  13. 1689888288
  14. 1689888287
  15. 1689888286
  16. 1689888268
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
231,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, XLT STYLE SIDE, CHROME WHEELS, SUPERCREW, 6.5 FT BOX, 5L, 4X4, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2010 Mazda MAZDA6 CE...
 106,000 KM
$9,985 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit 35...
 243,000 KM
$22,985 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 147,000 KM
$12,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory