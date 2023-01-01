$42,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
68,401KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10449348
- Stock #: N234875A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFB91779
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Safety
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
