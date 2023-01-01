Menu
2020 Ford F-150

49,395 KM

Details Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

49,395KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E49LFC60831

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N234803A
  • Mileage 49,395 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

