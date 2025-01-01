Menu
CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW F-150 WITH SPORT PACKAGE, ALLOYS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOW PACKAGE,  11OV OUTLETS, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, RUNNING BOARDS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

2020 Ford F-150

197,000 KM

$25,985

2020 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW, SPORT PACKAGE, NAVI, CA

12603163

2020 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW, SPORT PACKAGE, NAVI, CA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$25,985

2020 Ford F-150