CERTIFIED, 2020 FORD F-150, 4X4, SUPER CREW, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, TRAILER ASSIST, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST, MISSISSAUGA, L5E 1E6
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

2020 Ford F-150

238,000 KM

$18,985

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW, NAVI, BED LINER

13520186

2020 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, 4X4, SUPERCREW, NAVI, BED LINER

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 2020 FORD F-150, 4X4, SUPER CREW, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, TRAILER ASSIST, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
$18,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2020 Ford F-150