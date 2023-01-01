$49,995 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 9 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9455614

9455614 Stock #: 11936

11936 VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLKE83831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11936

Mileage 61,905 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Cigar Lighter(s) Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Vented/Cooled Seats Forward Crash Sensor

