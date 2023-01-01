Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,998 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9554422

9554422 Stock #: N223979A

N223979A VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LFA01238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 99,502 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Tow Hooks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Cross-Traffic Alert Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

