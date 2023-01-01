Menu
2020 Ford F-150

99,502 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

XLT

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

99,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9554422
  • Stock #: N223979A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP1LFA01238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,502 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 96,447 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highland...
 205,975 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat
 237,658 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

