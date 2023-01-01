$44,998+ tax & licensing
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
63,063KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9629278
- Stock #: N234060A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFC43380
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N234060A
- Mileage 63,063 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Tow Hooks
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4