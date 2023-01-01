Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

63,063 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

  1. 9629278
  2. 9629278
  3. 9629278
  4. 9629278
  5. 9629278
  6. 9629278
  7. 9629278
  8. 9629278
  9. 9629278
  10. 9629278
  11. 9629278
  12. 9629278
  13. 9629278
  14. 9629278
  15. 9629278
  16. 9629278
  17. 9629278
  18. 9629278
  19. 9629278
  20. 9629278
  21. 9629278
  22. 9629278
  23. 9629278
  24. 9629278
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,063KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9629278
  • Stock #: N234060A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFC43380

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N234060A
  • Mileage 63,063 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Tow Hooks
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2011 Subaru Legacy 3...
 189,881 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 Lariat
 275,554 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,340 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory