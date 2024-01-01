Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

65,282 KM

Details

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
65,282KM
VIN 3FA6P0PU1LR200331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,282 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
2020 Ford Fusion