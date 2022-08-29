$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium
Location
290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9239455
- Stock #: 129821P
- VIN: 3FA6P0RU6LR129821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
