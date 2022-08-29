2020 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9239455

9239455 Stock #: 129821P

129821P VIN: 3FA6P0RU6LR129821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 129821P

Mileage 93,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.