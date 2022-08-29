Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Fusion

93,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-221-6608

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium

Location

The Humberview Group

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

866-221-6608

  1. 9239455
  2. 9239455
  3. 9239455
  4. 9239455
  5. 9239455
  6. 9239455
  7. 9239455
  8. 9239455
  9. 9239455
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9239455
  • Stock #: 129821P
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU6LR129821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 129821P
  • Mileage 93,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 38,704 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS |...
 176,566 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 113,450 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM

290 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

Call Dealer

866-221-XXXX

(click to show)

866-221-6608

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory