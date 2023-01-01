2020 Ford Mustang

$47,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 4 1 1 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 19,411 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass Driver Information Centre Remote Engine Start Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Fixed Rear Windows Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 6-Way Passenger Seat FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI) Regenerative Alternator Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS AM / FM / CD Player

