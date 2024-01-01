Menu
2020 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE This mustang comes with 5.0-litre V8 engine which makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. It goes from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Top speed for is vehicle is 155mph. It comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

51,000 KM

VIN 1FATP8FFXL5144042

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5144042
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

2020 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

This mustang comes with 5.0-litre V8 engine which makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. It goes from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Top speed for is vehicle is 155mph. It comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

