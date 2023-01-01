2020 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 7 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9846002

9846002 Stock #: 5148713

5148713 VIN: 1fatp8uh1l5148713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 5148713

Mileage 8,722 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.