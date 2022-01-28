$44,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Meadowvale Ford
1-888-833-5968
2020 Ford Ranger
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6
1-888-833-5968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,626KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8160049
- Stock #: PU8339
- VIN: 1FTER4FH6LLA00121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to find like new midsize pickup truck. features include remote start, navigation, adaptive cruise control, rear sliding window and trailer tow package to name a few.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Meadowvale Ford
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6