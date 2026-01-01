$36,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XL 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XL 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 133,310 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty SuperCrew 4WD – 8-Foot Box
Built for serious work and ready for the road! This 2020 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty features a spacious SuperCrew cab, dependable 4-wheel drive, and a full-size 8-foot cargo box. Powered by Ford’s proven 6.2L V8 gasoline engine, this heavy-duty truck delivers the strength, durability, and capability expected from the Super Duty lineup. Finished with only 133,310 kilometres and accompanied by a verified CARFAX Canada history report showing no accidents or damage reported. A clean, practical, and powerful truck—ideal for contractors, commercial use, towing, or anyone needing dependable heavy-duty performance.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, plus $22 OMVIC fee, plus HST, and plus $59 licensing fee (including new plates).
Commercial certification is available for $999, where applicable.
At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily. We specialize in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.
Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years at an additional charge. Please ask our sales team for details.
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT — PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit:
www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
1820 Shawson Drive, Units 6-7-8, Mississauga, Ontario
A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.
MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA — TRUCKS DONE RIGHT.
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