2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

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<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>2020 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty SuperCrew 4WD – 8-Foot Box</strong></p><p>Built for serious work and ready for the road! This <strong>2020 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty</strong> features a spacious <strong>SuperCrew cab</strong>, dependable <strong>4-wheel drive</strong>, and a full-size <strong>8-foot cargo box</strong>. Powered by Ford’s proven <strong>6.2L V8 gasoline engine</strong>, this heavy-duty truck delivers the strength, durability, and capability expected from the Super Duty lineup. Finished with only <strong>133,310 kilometres</strong> and accompanied by a <strong>verified CARFAX Canada history report showing no accidents or damage reported</strong>. A clean, practical, and powerful truck—ideal for contractors, commercial use, towing, or anyone needing dependable heavy-duty performance.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>PRICING:</strong> Sale price plus <strong>$299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong>, plus <strong>$22 OMVIC fee</strong>, plus <strong>HST</strong>, and plus <strong>$59 licensing fee</strong> (including new plates).</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>Commercial certification is available for $999, where applicable.</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>At <strong>M & J Canada Trucks Centre</strong>, we’re proud to be your <strong>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong>, with new arrivals daily. We specialize in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Extended warranties are available for up to <strong>3 years</strong> at an additional charge. Please ask our sales team for details.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT — PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit:</p><p class=isSelectedEnd><a href=http://www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca><strong>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</strong></a></p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>1820 Shawson Drive, Units 6-7-8, Mississauga, Ontario</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.</strong></p><p><strong>MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA — TRUCKS DONE RIGHT.</strong></p><p> </p>

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

133,310 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XL 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14432740

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XL 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,310KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B64LEC93757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 133,310 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty SuperCrew 4WD – 8-Foot Box

Built for serious work and ready for the road! This 2020 Ford F-250 XL Super Duty features a spacious SuperCrew cab, dependable 4-wheel drive, and a full-size 8-foot cargo box. Powered by Ford’s proven 6.2L V8 gasoline engine, this heavy-duty truck delivers the strength, durability, and capability expected from the Super Duty lineup. Finished with only 133,310 kilometres and accompanied by a verified CARFAX Canada history report showing no accidents or damage reported. A clean, practical, and powerful truck—ideal for contractors, commercial use, towing, or anyone needing dependable heavy-duty performance.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, plus $22 OMVIC fee, plus HST, and plus $59 licensing fee (including new plates).

Commercial certification is available for $999, where applicable.

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre, with new arrivals daily. We specialize in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.

Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years at an additional charge. Please ask our sales team for details.

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT — PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit:

www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

1820 Shawson Drive, Units 6-7-8, Mississauga, Ontario

A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.

MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA — TRUCKS DONE RIGHT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
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416-829-7525

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$36,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW