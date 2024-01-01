Menu
2020 Ford Transit

122,000 KM

$23,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2020 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTBR2C85LKB44521

  Exterior Colour Oxford White
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2020 Ford Transit