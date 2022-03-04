Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit 250

103,964 KM

Details Features

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit 250

2020 Ford Transit 250

BACKUP CAM | POWER WINDOWS | A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit 250

BACKUP CAM | POWER WINDOWS | A/C

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  1. 8644973
  2. 8644973
  3. 8644973
  4. 8644973
  5. 8644973
  6. 8644973
  7. 8644973
  8. 8644973
  9. 8644973
  10. 8644973
  11. 8644973
  12. 8644973
  13. 8644973
  14. 8644973
  15. 8644973
  16. 8644973
  17. 8644973
  18. 8644973
  19. 8644973
  20. 8644973
Contact Seller

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

103,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644973
  • Stock #: CTDR5005
  • VIN: 1FTBR3X80LKA56959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # CTDR5005
  • Mileage 103,964 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 38,157 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac Escala...
 98,873 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra
55,312 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

Call Dealer

877-879-XXXX

(click to show)

877-879-0091

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory