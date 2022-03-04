$65,990+ tax & licensing
$65,990
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 250
BACKUP CAM | POWER WINDOWS | A/C
Location
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
103,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8644973
- Stock #: CTDR5005
- VIN: 1FTBR3X80LKA56959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 103,964 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
