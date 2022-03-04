Menu
2020 Ford Transit 250

76,600 KM

$73,990

+ tax & licensing
$73,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Ford Transit 250

2020 Ford Transit 250

Cutaway 3.5L | V6 | 4X2

2020 Ford Transit 250

Cutaway 3.5L | V6 | 4X2

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$73,990

+ taxes & licensing

76,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8644979
  Stock #: A53577
  VIN: 1FDBR5P85LKA53577

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 76,600 KM

Vehicle Description

With summer just around the corner and restriction lifting, its time to get back into the business and take a look at this gorgeous 2020 Ford Transit 250 Cutaway.



Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing strong on a set of 16" wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine that is paired to a ten (10) speed automatic transmission with a 4x2 transmission.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, manual door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB port and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
ABS Brakes
4X2
10 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

