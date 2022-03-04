$73,990+ tax & licensing
877-879-0091
2020 Ford Transit 250
Cutaway 3.5L | V6 | 4X2
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$73,990
- Listing ID: 8644982
- Stock #: A64583
- VIN: 1FDBR5P80LKA64583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,600 KM
Vehicle Description
With summer just around the corner and restriction lifting, its time to get back into the business and take a look at this gorgeous 2020 Ford Transit 250 Cutaway.
Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing strong on a set of 16" wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.5L V6 engine that is paired to a ten (10) speed automatic transmission with a 4x2 transmission.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, manual door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB port and so much more.
Vehicle Features
