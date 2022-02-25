$74,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2020 Ford Transit
2020 Ford Transit
Cargo Van
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,998
+ taxes & licensing
12,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8432361
- Stock #: N212655B
- VIN: 1FTBR1X89LKB44512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # N212655B
- Mileage 12,654 KM
Vehicle Description
T-250 148"" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4