2020 Ford Transit

12,654 KM

Details Description Features

$74,998

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Cargo Van

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8432361
  • Stock #: N212655B
  • VIN: 1FTBR1X89LKB44512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
Vehicle Description

T-250 148"" Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

