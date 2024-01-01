$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Acadia
No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Starter
2020 GMC Acadia
No Accident Sunroof Carplay Remote Starter
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,637KM
VIN 1GKKNRLSXLZ202649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15446F
- Mileage 74,637 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Lane Change Alert, Rear Park Aid, Remote Start!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This GMC Acadia offers great passenger room, strong driving dynamics and excellent fuel economy with plenty of features and the right amount of luxury. This 2020 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2020 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 74,637 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, an 8 inch color touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power liftgate, an HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, heated front seats, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Blind spot sensor
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
HD Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Roof rails, brushed aluminum
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents
Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, blackwall
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Rear seat reminder
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Brakes, front and rear, electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine or (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine only.)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Acadia