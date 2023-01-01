$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
The Humberview Group
2020 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
47,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10014051
- Stock #: 191780AP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 47,821 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4