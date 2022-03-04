Menu
2020 GMC Savana

60,130 KM

Details

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van SHORT | BACKUP CAMERA

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van SHORT | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644955
  • Stock #: CTDR5007
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP6L1235159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # CTDR5007
  • Mileage 60,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Precision matters. It matters in every pound-foot of torque, every millimeter of fit and finish, and every advance in technology. The one commercial van that you can count on, introducing this 2020GMC Savana 2500 that was destined for you to see.



Finished in a Summit White exterior that complements the light Grey interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.3L V6engine that is paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission pushing its power to the rear wheels (RWD).



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, AC 120V outlet (150W), Onstar, traction control and so much more!



Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2020GMC Savana 2500 for yourself!



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

