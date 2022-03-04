$58,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2020 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van SHORT | BACKUP CAMERA
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$58,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8644955
- Stock #: CTDR5007
- VIN: 1GTW7AFP6L1235159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # CTDR5007
- Mileage 60,130 KM
Vehicle Description
Precision matters. It matters in every pound-foot of torque, every millimeter of fit and finish, and every advance in technology. The one commercial van that you can count on, introducing this 2020GMC Savana 2500 that was destined for you to see.
Finished in a Summit White exterior that complements the light Grey interior, balanced on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.3L V6engine that is paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission pushing its power to the rear wheels (RWD).
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including a backup camera, power windows, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, AC 120V outlet (150W), Onstar, traction control and so much more!
Wed love for you to come in and experience this 2020GMC Savana 2500 for yourself!
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.