2020 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van SHORT | 4.3L | V6
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$57,990
- Listing ID: 8644964
- Stock #: CTDR5082
- VIN: 1GTW7AFP5L1192384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 60,056 KM
Vehicle Description
The work van that youve been waiting for is finally here at our lot, waiting for you to take full ownership. This is your 2020 GMC Savana 2500.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.3L V6 engine that is paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Onstar, traction control and so much more.
Vehicle Features
