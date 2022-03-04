2020 GMC Savana

$57,990 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8644964

8644964 Stock #: CTDR5082

CTDR5082 VIN: 1GTW7AFP5L1192384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # CTDR5082

Mileage 60,056 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.