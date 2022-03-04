Menu
2020 GMC Savana

60,056 KM

Details

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van SHORT | 4.3L | V6

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van SHORT | 4.3L | V6

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,056KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8644964
  • Stock #: CTDR5082
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP5L1192384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # CTDR5082
  • Mileage 60,056 KM

Vehicle Description

The work van that youve been waiting for is finally here at our lot, waiting for you to take full ownership. This is your 2020 GMC Savana 2500.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 wheels. Underneath the hood, you will reveal a 4.3L V6 engine that is paired to an eight (8) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, automatic headlights, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, AM/FM radio, Onstar, traction control and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

