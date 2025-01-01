Menu
ACCIDENT FREE VERIFIED CARFAX HISTORY REPORT OUTSTANDING CONDITION FULLY EQUIPPED GMC SIERRA 4WD THIS GMC SIERRA FINISHED IN TRIPLE BLACK IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT A CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK THAT DELIVERS PERFORMANCE CAPABILITY AND STYLE POWERED BY A STRONG 5.3L V8 ENGINE AND EQUIPPED WITH 4 WHEEL DRIVE (4WD) THIS SIERRA FEATURES A 6.5FT BED WITH FACTORY BED LINER AND THE DESIRABLE GM TRAILERING PACKAGE PERFECT FOR WORK OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES HIGHLIGHTED OPTIONS INCLUDE X31 OFF ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, LED LIGHTING PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, RAIN VISORS AND BUG DEFLECTOR, KEYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START WHETHER YOURE HEADING OFF ROAD OR CRUISING IN STYLE THIS HARD TO FIND TRIPLE BLACK EDITION SIERRA IS READY FOR ANYTHING PRICED TO SELL DONT MISS OUT.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

 OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

148,942 KM

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab X31 -Trible Black 5.3 Litre - 6.5 Ft Box

13115057

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab X31 -Trible Black 5.3 Litre - 6.5 Ft Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,942KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTU9AEF2LZ168152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 148,942 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE VERIFIED CARFAX HISTORY REPORT OUTSTANDING CONDITION FULLY EQUIPPED GMC SIERRA 4WD THIS GMC SIERRA FINISHED IN TRIPLE BLACK IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT A CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK THAT DELIVERS PERFORMANCE CAPABILITY AND STYLE POWERED BY A STRONG 5.3L V8 ENGINE AND EQUIPPED WITH 4 WHEEL DRIVE (4WD) THIS SIERRA FEATURES A 6.5FT BED WITH FACTORY BED LINER AND THE DESIRABLE GM TRAILERING PACKAGE PERFECT FOR WORK OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES HIGHLIGHTED OPTIONS INCLUDE X31 OFF ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, LED LIGHTING PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, RAIN VISORS AND BUG DEFLECTOR, KEYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START WHETHER YOURE HEADING OFF ROAD OR CRUISING IN STYLE THIS HARD TO FIND TRIPLE BLACK EDITION SIERRA IS READY FOR ANYTHING PRICED TO SELL DONT MISS OUT.

Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.

At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.

Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS

 OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2020 GMC Sierra 1500