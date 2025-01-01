$32,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab X31 -Trible Black 5.3 Litre - 6.5 Ft Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 148,942 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE VERIFIED CARFAX HISTORY REPORT OUTSTANDING CONDITION FULLY EQUIPPED GMC SIERRA 4WD THIS GMC SIERRA FINISHED IN TRIPLE BLACK IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT A CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK THAT DELIVERS PERFORMANCE CAPABILITY AND STYLE POWERED BY A STRONG 5.3L V8 ENGINE AND EQUIPPED WITH 4 WHEEL DRIVE (4WD) THIS SIERRA FEATURES A 6.5FT BED WITH FACTORY BED LINER AND THE DESIRABLE GM TRAILERING PACKAGE PERFECT FOR WORK OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES HIGHLIGHTED OPTIONS INCLUDE X31 OFF ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE, ALLOY WHEELS, LED LIGHTING PACKAGE, RUNNING BOARDS, RAIN VISORS AND BUG DEFLECTOR, KEYLESS ENTRY AND REMOTE START WHETHER YOURE HEADING OFF ROAD OR CRUISING IN STYLE THIS HARD TO FIND TRIPLE BLACK EDITION SIERRA IS READY FOR ANYTHING PRICED TO SELL DONT MISS OUT.
Pricing: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing fee including new plates.
At M J Canada Trucks Centre we are proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs.Extended warranties are available for up to 3 years for extra charge please ask sales for details.
Please call us today at 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit us online at www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
QUALITY AND TRUST FOR OVER 30 YEARS
OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 1820 SHAWSON DRIVE UNIT 6-7-8, MISSISSAUGA
416-829-7525