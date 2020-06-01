+ taxes & licensing
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
3SA Package, Power Liftgate, GMC Pro Grade Package!
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Addison Chevrolet-ERIN MILLS is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Tony/Jesse or Justin at sales_w@addisongm.com or call directly at 905-821-0002.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
This 2020 GMC Terrain has awesome engine options and amazing features, making it an easy standout in the compact SUV segment.
This GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life.
This ebony twilight metallic SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This SLE Terrain comes generously equipped with real SUV capability, heated seats, 4G WiFi, remote keyless entry, remote start, active noise cancellation, leather steering wheel, 4.2 inch driver information display, and dual zone automatic climate control to keep you comfy while emergency forward braking, pedestrian braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and following distance indicator keep you safe. Stay connected with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth. Exterior style is eye catching with paddle shifters, aluminum wheels, automatic highbeams, c shaped headlamps, signature LED taillamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 3sa Package, Power Liftgate, Gmc Pro Grade Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.gmccanada.ca/content/dam/gmc/na/ca/en/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/GCTN20CT000_2020_GMC_Terrain_Catalog_CDN_EN_AODA.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.cdk.com/addisonon/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.addisononerinmills.com%2F&visitorId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6&sessionId=803BBD416105B6C3A6489496960629C6
Incentives expire 2020-06-01. See dealer for details.
ADDISON AUTOMOTIVE GROUP HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1951 AND IS A FAMILY RUN BUSINESS!!WE ARE LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE 401 AND ERIN MILLS PARKWAY/MISSISSAUGA ROAD!! 6600 TURNER VALLEY ROAD, MISSISSAUGA ON L5N5Z1.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT ADDISONGM.COM OR CALL 905-821-0002. CARPROOF AVAILABLE, ALL VEHICLES ARE CERTIFIED, EMISSION-TESTED & DETAILED. FINANCE THIS VEHICLE, GOOD & BAD CREDIT WELCOME, LOW FINANCE RATES; WELL GET YOU APPROVED! (PRICE + HST AND LICENSING FEES EXTRA)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o
