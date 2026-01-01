Menu
Account
Sign In
*FULLY LOADED* *SPORT CVT* *MINT CONDITION * *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* and much MORE!!Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2020Make: Honda Model: Accord Trim: Sport CVTKms: 114,311Finance Price: $19,880 Cash Price: $20,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Honda Accord Sport CVT with ONLY 114,311 kms!! For the affordable price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Black exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report.VIN: 1HGCV1F33LA805545

2020 Honda Accord

114,311 KM

Details Description Features

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14221475

2020 Honda Accord

Sport CVT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 14221475
  2. 14221475
  3. 14221475
  4. 14221475
  5. 14221475
  6. 14221475
  7. 14221475
  8. 14221475
  9. 14221475
  10. 14221475
  11. 14221475
  12. 14221475
  13. 14221475
  14. 14221475
  15. 14221475
  16. 14221475
  17. 14221475
  18. 14221475
  19. 14221475
  20. 14221475
  21. 14221475
Contact Seller

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
114,311KM
VIN 1HGCV1F33LA805545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,311 KM

Vehicle Description

*FULLY LOADED* *SPORT CVT* *MINT CONDITION * *HEATED SEATS* *REVERSE CAMERA* *AUTOMATIC* and much MORE!!Safety Certificate NOT included in the price | SAFETY: $699 Year: 2020Make: Honda Model: Accord Trim: Sport CVTKms: 114,311Finance Price: $19,880 Cash Price: $20,880 Sport Empire Cars, offering a beautiful Honda Accord Sport CVT with ONLY 114,311 kms!! For the affordable price of $19,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful Black exterior with a Black leather interior. Professionally detailed and ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. Please note: The listed price is a finance-only special. If you wish to purchase the vehicle with cash, a $1,000 premium will be added to the sale price. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested or drivable. Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $699. With our safety package the vehicle comes with a 36 day safety standard warranty, complimentary oil change and inspection report.VIN: 1HGCV1F33LA805545

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and 4-way front passenger's seat manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport CVT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport CVT 114,311 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 80,489 KM $35,880 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe Rallye Redline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Dodge Challenger 2dr Cpe Rallye Redline 133,214 KM $13,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2020 Honda Accord