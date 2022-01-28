Menu
2020 Honda Accord

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Car Sales

1-833-556-6700

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Touring

2020 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

1-833-556-6700

Sale

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8173042
  Stock #: JSH802314
  VIN: 1HGCV1F97LA802314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JSH802314
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KEY FEATURES: IN TRANSIT!

OPEN 7 DAYS! VISIT
US AT PEELCARSALES.COM FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

.

HUNDRED
PERCENT**PRICE MATCH POLICY** BASED ON TRIMS|KMS|CARFAX|

..

 * FREE HOME
DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE**

BUY OUR CERTIFIED
PRE-OWNED PROGRAM FOR $399

***We must state
this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not
drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable.
This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the
vehicle to your own mechanic. ***

EXCHANGE POLICY: MAXIMUM
7 BUSINESS DAYS/300KM IF DEALER CAN NOT FIX ISSUE/CONCERN. 























  .

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Peel Car Sales

Peel Car Sales

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

