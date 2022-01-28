$38,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
Touring
Location
Peel Car Sales
2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2
- Listing ID: 8173042
- Stock #: JSH802314
- VIN: 1HGCV1F97LA802314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: IN TRANSIT!
OPEN 7 DAYS!
US AT PEELCARSALES.COM FOR FURTHER DETAILS.
.
HUNDRED
PERCENT**PRICE MATCH POLICY** BASED ON TRIMS|KMS|CARFAX|
..
* FREE HOME
DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE**
BUY OUR CERTIFIED
PRE-OWNED PROGRAM FOR $399
***We must state
this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not
drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable.
This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the
vehicle to your own mechanic. ***
EXCHANGE POLICY: MAXIMUM
7 BUSINESS DAYS/300KM IF DEALER CAN NOT FIX ISSUE/CONCERN.
.
Vehicle Features
