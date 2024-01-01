Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;><br>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<br></span>John Taraboulsi<br>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5<br>Mississauga, ON<br>Komfort Motors<br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>*66,000KM*</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>$24,999+HST/LICENSING</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>2019 HONDA CIVIC LX<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Brakes</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Tires</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Cabin Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Engine Air Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️6 Month Extended Warranty<br></span></pre> <p> </p> <pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Included with optional certification for +$999+hst<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst </span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></pre>

2020 Honda Civic

66,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
11996583

2020 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1733596408
  2. 1733596408
  3. 1733596408
  4. 1733596408
  5. 1733596408
  6. 1733596408
  7. 1733596408
  8. 1733596408
  9. 1733596408
  10. 1733596408
  11. 1733596408
  12. 1733596408
  13. 1733596408
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F51LH008061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*66,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$24,999+HST/LICENSING

2019 HONDA CIVIC LX

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty

 


Included with optional certification for +$999+hst

Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 291,000 KM $6,899 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 221,000 KM $4,899 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 180,000 KM $7,899 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic