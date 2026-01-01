Menu
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled. Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs. $999 financing fee conditions may apply* Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4. We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand. Special financing price:$ * Cash Price:$* HST and Licensing will be extra. Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome . We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best possible way.

2020 Honda Civic

96,680 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

13521332

2020 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,680KM
VIN 2HGFC2F54LH015733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2020 Honda Civic