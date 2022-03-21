2020 Honda Civic

$26,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 9 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8717852

8717852 Stock #: PM22MA274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PM22MA274

Mileage 23,950 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Interior tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Illuminated Visor Mirror Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.