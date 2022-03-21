Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

23,950 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Rear Camera - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Rear Camera - Heated Seats

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 8717852
  2. 8717852
  3. 8717852
  4. 8717852
  5. 8717852
  6. 8717852
  7. 8717852
  8. 8717852
  9. 8717852
  10. 8717852
  11. 8717852
  12. 8717852
  13. 8717852
  14. 8717852
  15. 8717852
  16. 8717852
  17. 8717852
  18. 8717852
  19. 8717852
  20. 8717852
Contact Seller

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

23,950KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8717852
  • Stock #: PM22MA274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PM22MA274
  • Mileage 23,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Honda

2020 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 22,779 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX ...
 31,844 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 68,274 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic

Email Precision Honda

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory