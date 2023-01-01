Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

50,322 KM

Details Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Sport AWD Navi/Sunroof/Leather Loaded

Sport AWD Navi/Sunroof/Leather Loaded

Location

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

50,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10344285
  • Stock #: 7031
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H44LH226304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7031
  • Mileage 50,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Aux in
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

