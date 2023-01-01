$35,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Honda CR-V
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD Navi/Sunroof/Leather Loaded
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
50,322KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10344285
- Stock #: 7031
- VIN: 2HKRW2H44LH226304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7031
- Mileage 50,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Aux in
LED Lights
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7