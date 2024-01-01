$22,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda CR-V
LX / CARPLAY ANDROID / DUAL CLIMATE / LANE DEPARTURE
2020 Honda CR-V
LX / CARPLAY ANDROID / DUAL CLIMATE / LANE DEPARTURE
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
73,438KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW1H26LH002475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7203
- Mileage 73,438 KM
Vehicle Description
LX | Backup Camera | Dual Climate Control | Keyless Entry | Reverse Camera | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Daytime Running Light | Navigation capable through Apple Carplay and Android Auto | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control | Brake Hold | Eco Drive Mode | and More *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2022 2018 2021 EX TOURING Toyota Rav4 CH-R Honda Pilot HR-V Kia Seltos Sportage Hyundai Santa Fe Venue Nissan Rogue Pathfinder Murano Subaru Forester Crosstrek Mazda CX-30 CX-5 CX-9 Chevy Equinox Ford Explorer Escape Edge. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please visit our website for details
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
2020 Honda CR-V