<meta charset=utf-8 /> <span><strong>2020 HONDA CR-V EX-L</strong></span> Comes with sunroof, backup camera, bluetooth, am/fm stereo, cruise control, apple carplay, heated seats, remote trunk release and many more features.  HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.98% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2020 Honda CR-V

38,573 KM

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

38,573KM
VIN 2HKRW2H84LH222673

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,573 KM

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Remote Starter

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Sun Roof

