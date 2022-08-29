Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

34,725 KM

Details

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L LANE WATCH | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | AWD

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L LANE WATCH | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

34,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226921
  • Stock #: MB1027
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H88LH224314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB1027
  • Mileage 34,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride in style with this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L that will blow you and your friends away as you pull up to the driveway.



Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Hondas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, Honda LaneWatch, heated front and rear seats, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, push-button start, heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto wipers, power liftgate, traction control, dual climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-Lwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

