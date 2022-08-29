$39,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L LANE WATCH | SUNROOF | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$39,990
- Listing ID: 9226921
- Stock #: MB1027
- VIN: 2HKRW2H88LH224314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Ride in style with this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L that will blow you and your friends away as you pull up to the driveway.
Finished in a Grey exterior that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder turbo engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Hondas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, backup camera, Honda LaneWatch, heated front and rear seats, driver memory seat, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, push-button start, heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto wipers, power liftgate, traction control, dual climate control, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Honda CR-V EX-Lwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
