2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L DILAWRI CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
$36,994
- Listing ID: 9898745
- Stock #: p5964
- VIN: 2HKRW2H80LH224923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,099 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 8 speakers Audio system, Driver's seat position memory, Perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Driver's seat with 12-way power adjustment, Honda LaneWatch™ blind spot display, LED fog lights, Power tailgate, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 7 Display Audio System, Honda Sensing, i-SRS airbag system, Multi-angle rearview camera2 with dynamic guidelines, Remote engine start, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Vehicle Stability Assist2 with Traction Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System and Much More....
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
Vehicle Features
