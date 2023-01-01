Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

43,099 KM

$36,994

+ tax & licensing
$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L DILAWRI CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER

2020 Honda CR-V

EX-L DILAWRI CERTIFIED | CLEAN CARFAX | LEATHER

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 9898745
  2. 9898745
  3. 9898745
$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

43,099KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9898745
  • Stock #: p5964
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H80LH224923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # p5964
  • Mileage 43,099 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, 8 speakers Audio system, Driver's seat position memory, Perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Driver's seat with 12-way power adjustment, Honda LaneWatch™ blind spot display, LED fog lights, Power tailgate, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 7 Display Audio System, Honda Sensing, i-SRS airbag system, Multi-angle rearview camera2 with dynamic guidelines, Remote engine start, 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Vehicle Stability Assist2 with Traction Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System and Much More....

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

