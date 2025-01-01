Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

131,785 KM

Details Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
LX / Honda Sensing / Heated Seats / Reverse Cam

12424404

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Used
VIN 3CZRU5H32LM100283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7608
  • Mileage 131,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

