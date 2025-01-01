$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda HR-V
LX / Honda Sensing / Heated Seats / Reverse Cam
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,785KM
VIN 3CZRU5H32LM100283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7608
- Mileage 131,785 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Honda HR-V