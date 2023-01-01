2020 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 0 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10218021

10218021 Stock #: H065443PL

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,038 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.