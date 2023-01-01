Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

74,937 KM

Details

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,937KM
Used
  • Stock #: T-1288
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7LU960488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes tax and licensing. ADVERTISED PRICE IS FINANCE ONLY. CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER.  Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. CERTIFICATION: As per OMVIC regulations. Certification is available for $799 (STARTING PRICE). FINANCING AVAILABLE: Everybody Approved. We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

