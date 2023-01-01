2020 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 9 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10440510

10440510 Stock #: T-1288

T-1288 VIN: KMHD84LF7LU960488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # T-1288

Mileage 74,937 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.