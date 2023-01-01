2020 Hyundai Elantra

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 4 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10479012

10479012 Stock #: 13206F

13206F VIN: KMHD84LF6LU101649

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 13206F

Mileage 57,446 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating Cloth Seats Safety Blind spot sensor Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.