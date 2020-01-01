Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred/Blind Spot/Back-Up Camera/Heated seats and steering/Android Auto Apple Car Play

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred/Blind Spot/Back-Up Camera/Heated seats and steering/Android Auto Apple Car Play

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$18,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,095KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4515153
  • Stock #: S2025
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4LU977961
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black W/premium Cloth Seating Surfaces [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred package. Very well equipped with heated seats and heated steering, Blind Spot indicator, back-up camera, Android Auto and Apple Car play, Bluetooth, power package, and much more!



Previous Daily Rental Unit. 


FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Electronic stability
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

