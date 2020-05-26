Menu
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

2020 Hyundai Elantra

BLIND SPOT! BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

  • 10,014KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5030397
  • Stock #: H-7658
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA! BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND BACK UP CAMERA! LOW MILEAGE! COME IN TODAY AND TAKE OFF IN A NEW CAR!


We are a family owned business that has been providing pre owned car buying options to the residents of Toronto and GTA for over 20 years. We have a team that's passionate about helping you choose the right vehicle and consult you on the best buying options. Whether you are new to Canada or trying to rebuild your credit we can help. We provide the following on the spot financing and leasing options oac GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT NEW CREDIT BANKRUPTCY DIVORCE PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS All of our vehicles come with a car-proof report and fully certified. As per Omvic regulation all vehicles are sold as is. Certification is available for $495. All prices are exclusive of hst, licencing, finance fees. Some of our vehicles are previous rental vehicles.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

