2020 Hyundai Elantra

Sale $23,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 5 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8296245

8296245 Stock #: JWDLU993884

JWDLU993884 VIN: KMHD84LF4LU993884

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDLU993884

Mileage 14,537 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.