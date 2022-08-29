$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: KMHD84LF2LU972127
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,945 KM
This Hyundai ELANTRA Preferred, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection transmission, and generates 5.6 highway/7.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 32945 kilometers! Hyundai ELANTRA Preferred Options: This Hyundai ELANTRA Preferred offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai ELANTRA Preferred at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
