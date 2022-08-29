Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

19,688 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,688KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215017
  • Stock #: 6719
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1LU926596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6719
  • Mileage 19,688 KM

Vehicle Description

 Preferred Model, Automatic, Navigation Capable through Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Blind
Spot Warning, and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH

CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles.  We
also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide
three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all
fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more, TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY
FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2022 2018 2021 2019 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz Nissan Versa Sentra
Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Civic model see
our website. Special sale price listed
available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle
may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 110,335 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 104,815 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Forte SX AU...
 190,647 KM
$4,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory