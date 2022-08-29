$22,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,688 KM
Vehicle Description
Preferred Model, Automatic, Navigation Capable through Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Blind
Spot Warning, and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH
CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We
also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide
three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all
fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more, TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY
FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2022 2018 2021 2019 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz Nissan Versa Sentra
Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Civic model see
our website. Special sale price listed
available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle
may differ with other forms of payment .
Vehicle Features
