2020 Hyundai Elantra

$22,888 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 6 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9215017

9215017 Stock #: 6719

6719 VIN: KMHD84LF1LU926596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6719

Mileage 19,688 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.