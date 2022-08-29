Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

70,315 KM

Details Features

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto 9000 Sales

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

70,315KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9238873
  • Stock #: 1100
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7LU923229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,315 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto 9000 Sales

2018 Porsche Panamera
84,600 KM
$77,800 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang
26,558 KM
$36,970 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 5 Series
60,250 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

Auto 9000 Sales

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

Call Dealer

905-279-XXXX

(click to show)

905-279-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory