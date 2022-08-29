2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$25,490 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9287521

9287521 Stock #: 929341

929341 VIN: KMHD84LF9LU929341

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 929341

Mileage 54,069 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.