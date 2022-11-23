2020 Hyundai Elantra

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 2 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9375118

9375118 Stock #: 6763

6763 VIN: KMHD84LF1LU014907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6763

Mileage 38,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Automatic lights Luxury Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Android Audio Premium Interior Trim Level

